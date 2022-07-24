Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

