Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 79,850 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 79,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.1452 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

