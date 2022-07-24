Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial cut their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

