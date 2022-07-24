Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 28,250 Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.26% of ObsEva worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. ObsEva SA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

