Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,325.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 272,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 253,826 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

