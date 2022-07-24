Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 7,300 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 90,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 887,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJRD opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.