Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

NYSE ALL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

