Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 74.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

