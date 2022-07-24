Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $392,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

