Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.