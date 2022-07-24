Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $529.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.84.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.