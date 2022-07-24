Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,347,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

