CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

