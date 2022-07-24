Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $555,000.

CYTK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.