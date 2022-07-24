DAEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,687.00 (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. DAEX has a market cap of $1.59 million and $9,687.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAEX has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,348.58 or 0.99997356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.