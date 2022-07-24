DAO Maker Price Reaches $1.46 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $103.79 million and $2.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00006668 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

