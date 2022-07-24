Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $339.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.18.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $293.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.40. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.