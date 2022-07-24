Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $30.53 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
