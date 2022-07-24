Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $30.53 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

