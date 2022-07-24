DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

