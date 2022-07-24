Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.70 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and $8.70 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00008616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.15 or 1.00021189 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006392 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Dego Finance Profile
Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
