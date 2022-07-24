Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $19.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRRM. Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after buying an additional 609,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,888,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,713 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.