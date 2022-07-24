Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.14 million and $312,540.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.
About Digital Fitness
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,468,952 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
