Digital Reserve Currency Market Cap Reaches $401,432.90 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $401,432.90 and approximately $13,384.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008213 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00210109 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

