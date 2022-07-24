DigitalBits Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.35 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and $223,148.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008105 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00580513 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

