Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.44% of Graham worth $162,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.42. 12,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.33. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $533.77 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $914.72 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

See Also

