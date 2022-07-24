Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of CarMax worth $160,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in CarMax by 59.7% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,178,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,297 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.35. 854,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

