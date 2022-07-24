Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.20 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Life Storage worth $161,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.69. 327,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.69%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

