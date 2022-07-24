Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $165.69 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Omnicom Group worth $165,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after buying an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. 1,342,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

