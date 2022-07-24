Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of WestRock worth $156,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 157,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,744 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,630,000 after purchasing an additional 179,233 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 775,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,830. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

