Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 120,589 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $158,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 4.9 %

NetEase stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

