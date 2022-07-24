Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 155,284 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.74% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $156,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,408 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 483,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

