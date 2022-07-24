disBalancer (DDOS) Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $130,787.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017096 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032727 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,278,982 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
