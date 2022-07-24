Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

