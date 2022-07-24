DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

