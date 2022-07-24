Dogecoin One Day Volume Reaches $385.19 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.02 billion and approximately $385.19 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00255189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000857 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.