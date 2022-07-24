Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

DLTR stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

