Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Trimmed by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

DPZ stock opened at $399.27 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

