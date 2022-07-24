Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $365.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $399.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.37. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

