Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

In other Donegal Group news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $47,856.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $4,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

