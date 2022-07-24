Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

