Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

