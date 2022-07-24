DXdao (DXD) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.69 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and approximately $19,910.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $439.71 or 0.01968476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00433463 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00335825 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

