Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0308

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $473,606.28 and $25.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,958.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.63 or 0.06934024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00255834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00665025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00574084 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005764 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

