E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $818.82

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$818.82 and traded as low as C$787.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$787.00, with a volume of 563 shares traded.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$818.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$872.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C($66.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($829.17) million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

