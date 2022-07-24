Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Targa Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $61.71 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

