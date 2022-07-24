Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 60,119 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IXC opened at $33.10 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

