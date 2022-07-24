Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.