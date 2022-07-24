Edge Capital Group LLC Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

