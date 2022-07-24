Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,422,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

