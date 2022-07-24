Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.06) to €16.00 ($16.16) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.63) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.01) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.13) to €12.00 ($12.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

